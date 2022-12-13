Braemar Hotels Road To Recovery Confirmed With Dividend Increase And New Share Buyback

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (US:BHR) shares rose 11.9% Friday after the pandemic battered luxury holiday REIT said it would hike its quarterly dividend and launch a new share buyback program.

Earlier last week, Braemar delivered an occupancy update showing October and November portfolio occupancy was approximately 73% and 64%, respectively. October's daily rate averaged $382, and RevPAR was $280, a 255% jump from a year ago.

RevPAR grew 25% compared to October of 2021 and 14% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Braemar's CEO Richard Stockton told investors, "RevPAR significantly exceeded its previous peak in 2019 for both months, solidifying a strong trend in consistently high ADRs and continuing occupancy growth. Looking forward, we expect occupancies to continue to rise toward pre-pandemic levels as the next leg of growth for our portfolio."

BHR's board raised its dividend to five cents from one cent. The 20 cents a share annualized dividend produced a 5.2% yield at Friday's close.

Braemar also authorized a share buyback program for up to $25 million, instilling confidence in balance sheet liquidity.

Research from the Fintel quant platform identified that two insiders, Board members; Mary Candace Evans and Abteen Vaziri, bought BHR stock in the last 90 days. Both transactions occurred in the trading window post Q3 results. Vaziri bought 10,000 shares at $3.88, and Evans bought 2,750 shares at around $3.63 each.

Fintel's insider sentiment score of 75.15 is bullish on BHR's insider activity, ranking the stock in the top 5% of 14,709 screened global securities.

Around the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020, Braemar's stock nose dived by more than 85%. In the years that it recovered, about half of its pandemic declined.

The recovery toward pre-pandemic levels may drive further capital growth and dividend increases toward the historical dividend rates of around 16 cents per quarter.

The chart below from the Fintel financial metrics and ratios page for BHR shows the decay and recovery of revenue from the REIT during the pandemic.

The street remains bullish on BHR with a consensus 'overweight' rating and an average $10.46 price target. Two brokers have 'strong buy', three have 'buy' while two analysts are 'hold.'

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

