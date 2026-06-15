Braemar Hotels & Resorts' Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 12% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) were yielding above the 12% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0624), with shares changing hands as low as $17.10 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.30% in the "Travel & Entertainment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BHR.PRD was trading at a 31.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.44% in the "Travel & Entertainment" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are off about 2.8%.

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Further BHR.PRD Research:

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