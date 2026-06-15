Braemar Hotels & Resorts' Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 12% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are off about 2.8%.
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Further BHR.PRD Research:
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