Braemar Hotels & Resorts Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0624), with shares changing hands as low as $25.21 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 4.26% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BHR.PRD was trading at a 5.92% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.83% in the "REITs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) is currently off about 3.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are off about 1.1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.