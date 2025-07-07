Markets
BHR.PRD

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

July 07, 2025 — 02:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0624), with shares changing hands as low as $19.36 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 10.14% in the "Travel & Entertainment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BHR.PRD was trading at a 16.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 31.80% in the "Travel & Entertainment" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:

BHR.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) is currently off about 7.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are off about 2%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 CHRW Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LIAB
 IHY shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CHRW Historical Stock Prices-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LIAB-> IHY shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BHR.PRD
BHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.