BHR.PRD

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

March 25, 2024 — 02:06 pm EDT

On 3/27/24, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5156, payable on 4/15/24. As a percentage of BHR.PRD's recent share price of $18.90, this dividend works out to approximately 2.73%, so look for shares of BHR.PRD to trade 2.73% lower — all else being equal — when BHR.PRD shares open for trading on 3/27/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.91%, which compares to an average yield of 10.39% in the "Travel & Entertainment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHR.PRD shares, versus BHR:

Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5156 on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are trading flat.

