Braemar Hotels & Resorts Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5156 on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are trading flat.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: INDI Average Annual Return
BODY Split History
Funds Holding IQ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.