Braemar Hotels & Resorts Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 3/30/23, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5156, payable on 4/17/23. As a percentage of BHR.PRD's recent share price of $23.60, this dividend works out to approximately 2.18%, so look for shares of BHR.PRD to trade 2.18% lower — all else being equal — when BHR.PRD shares open for trading on 3/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.77%. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHR.PRD shares, versus BHR:
Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5156 on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are off about 2.4%.
