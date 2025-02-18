Braemar Hotels & Resorts Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRB) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3752), with shares changing hands as low as $13.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.91% in the "Travel & Entertainment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, BHR.PRB was trading at a 44.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 30.76% in the "Travel & Entertainment" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible
, with a conversion ratio of $18.90 .
Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are down about 0.4%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see:
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EPRS
MKTX MACD
DPS Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.