BHR.PRB

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

February 18, 2025 — 02:58 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRB) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3752), with shares changing hands as low as $13.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.91% in the "Travel & Entertainment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BHR.PRB was trading at a 44.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 30.76% in the "Travel & Entertainment" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of $18.90 .

Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are down about 0.4%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
