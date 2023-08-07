Braemar Hotels & Resorts Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRB) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3752), with shares changing hands as low as $13.33 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.57% in the "Travel & Entertainment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BHR.PRB was trading at a 44.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 27.46% in the "Travel & Entertainment" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of $18.90 .
Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRB) is currently off about 3.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are up about 1.1%.
