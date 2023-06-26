Braemar Hotels & Resorts Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 6/28/23, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3438, payable on 7/17/23. As a percentage of BHR.PRB's recent share price of $14.10, this dividend works out to approximately 2.44%, so look for shares of BHR.PRB to trade 2.44% lower — all else being equal — when BHR.PRB shares open for trading on 6/28/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.89%, which compares to an average yield of 9.32% in the "Travel & Entertainment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHR.PRB shares, versus BHR:
Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3438 on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRB) is currently up about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are up about 2.3%.
Also see: ICGE Videos
ATSG Insider Buying
SQSP Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.