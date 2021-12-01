Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.'s (NYSE:BHR)) market cap declines to US$305m but insiders who sold US$2.0m stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$2.0m worth of Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) stock at an average sell price of US$6.67 during the past year. The company's market worth decreased by US$34m over the past week after the stock price dropped 11%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Richard Stockton, for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$6.92 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$4.36. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Braemar Hotels & Resorts than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BHR Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2021

Insider Ownership of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Braemar Hotels & Resorts insiders own 5.4% of the company, worth about US$17m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Braemar Hotels & Resorts Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Braemar Hotels & Resorts insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

