Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.42, the dividend yield is 6.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHR was $9.42, representing a -32.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.03 and a 19.32% increase over the 52 week low of $7.90.

BHR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). BHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports BHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -20%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BHR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

