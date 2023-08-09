Braemar Hotels & Resorts (FRA:42V) Price Target Increased by 5.52% to 7.99

The average one-year price target for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (FRA:42V) has been revised to 7.99 / share. This is an increase of 5.52% from the prior estimate of 7.57 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.39 to a high of 13.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 152.82% from the latest reported closing price of 3.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braemar Hotels & Resorts. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 42V is 0.05%, a decrease of 30.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 49,167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,073K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,687K shares, representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 42V by 17.13% over the last quarter.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 2,301K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davidson Kempner Partners holds 2,301K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company.

Zazove Associates holds 2,102K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,098K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

