BHR

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 9.18

August 02, 2023 — 10:06 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) has been revised to 9.18 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 8.42 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 148.11% from the latest reported closing price of 3.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braemar Hotels & Resorts. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 6.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHR is 0.05%, a decrease of 27.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 48,673K shares. BHR / Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BHR is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BHR / Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,687K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,367K shares, representing an increase of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHR by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 2,301K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davidson Kempner Partners holds 2,301K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company.

Zazove Associates holds 2,102K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,098K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Background Information


Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The Company acquires and invests in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts serves customers in the United States.

