Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) has been revised to 9.18 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 8.42 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 148.11% from the latest reported closing price of 3.70 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braemar Hotels & Resorts. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 6.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHR is 0.05%, a decrease of 27.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 48,673K shares. The put/call ratio of BHR is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Lsv Asset Management holds 2,687K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,367K shares, representing an increase of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHR by 8.40% over the last quarter.
Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 2,301K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Davidson Kempner Partners holds 2,301K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company.
Zazove Associates holds 2,102K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,098K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The Company acquires and invests in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts serves customers in the United States.
Additional reading:
- BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS UNVEILS THE CAMEO BEVERLY HILLS, A REBRANDING OF THE MR. C BEVERLY HILLS, JOINING THE HILTON FAMILY OF BRANDS
- BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
- CREDIT AGREEMENT dated as of July 31, 2023 BRAEMAR HOSPITALITY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, as Borrower, BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC., as Parent, BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., as Administrative Agent and L/C Issuer, The Other Lenders Party Hereto BOFA SECURITIES,
- BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES NEW $200 MILLION CORPORATE FINANCING
- BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.