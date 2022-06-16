Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Moves 8.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) shares rallied 8.4% in the last trading session to close at $5.55. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Continuation of solid leisure demand in its luxury resort properties coupled with improvement in bookings and occupancy levels have been boosting investors confidence.

This hotel owner is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +25%. Revenues are expected to be $150.05 million, up 54.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Braemar Hotels & Resorts, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 20% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BHR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is part of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Gladstone Land (LAND), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.8% higher at $22.23. LAND has returned -14.7% in the past month.

Gladstone's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -6.5% over the past month to $0.14. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +7.7%. Gladstone currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

