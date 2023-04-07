Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Braemar Hotels & Resorts said on April 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.76%, the lowest has been 0.63%, and the highest has been 11.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.55 (n=142).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braemar Hotels & Resorts. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 6.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHR is 0.07%, a decrease of 26.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.22% to 49,341K shares. The put/call ratio of BHR is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.22% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Braemar Hotels & Resorts is $8.92. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 131.22% from its latest reported closing price of $3.86.

The projected annual revenue for Braemar Hotels & Resorts is $696MM, an increase of 4.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Asset Management holds 58K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMS Partners holds 23K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 95.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHR by 64.27% over the last quarter.

Campbell Capital Management holds 359K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHR by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The Company acquires and invests in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts serves customers in the United States.

