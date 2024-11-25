Braemar COO Sells Shares Amid Market Movements

Braemar Shipping Services (GB:BMS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Braemar Plc, a key player in the shipping and energy markets, has announced significant share transactions by its COO, Tristram Simmonds, who sold over 30,000 shares in November 2024. This move brings Simmonds’ total shareholding to 304,354. Investors may find these developments noteworthy as they reflect internal shifts within the company.

For further insights into GB:BMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.