Braemar COO Sells Shares Amid Market Movements

November 25, 2024 — 06:52 am EST

Braemar Shipping Services (GB:BMS) has released an update.

Braemar Plc, a key player in the shipping and energy markets, has announced significant share transactions by its COO, Tristram Simmonds, who sold over 30,000 shares in November 2024. This move brings Simmonds’ total shareholding to 304,354. Investors may find these developments noteworthy as they reflect internal shifts within the company.

