Braemar CEO Increases Stake in Company

May 23, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Braemar Shipping Services (GB:BMS) has released an update.

Braemar PLC’s Group CEO, James Gundy, has bolstered his investment in the company by purchasing an additional 6,600 shares, bringing his total ownership to 778,765 shares. The transaction, executed on the London Stock Exchange with shares priced at £2.905 each, reflects a confident inside bet on the company’s future. This move could signal a strong belief in Braemar’s ongoing performance and stability within the shipping and energy markets.

