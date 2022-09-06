Brady's (NYSE:BRC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 28th of October to $0.23. This makes the dividend yield 2.0%, which is above the industry average.

Brady's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Brady was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 41.3%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward. NYSE:BRC Historic Dividend September 6th 2022

Brady Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.74 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.2% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

We Could See Brady's Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Brady has been growing its earnings per share at 10.0% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Brady Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 3 analysts we track are forecasting for Brady for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Brady not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

