Brady's (NYSE:BRC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 31st of January to US$0.23. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 1.8%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Brady's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Brady's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 28.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 28%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Brady Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:BRC Historic Dividend November 21st 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.72, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.90. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.3% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Brady Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Brady has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.8% per annum. Brady definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Brady's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Brady is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 4 analysts we track are forecasting for Brady for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

