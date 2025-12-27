Is Brady Stock a Buy or Sell After Its CFO Sold Over 4,000 Shares?

Key Points

CFO Ann Thornton disposed of 4,080 directly held shares on Dec. 19, 2025, generating a transaction value of $334,356 at a weighted average sale price of $81.95 per share.

This sale represented 12.36% of her direct holdings, reducing her stake from 33,015 to 28,935 shares.

The event involved the exercise and immediate sale of employee stock options, with all shares attributed to direct ownership and no activity reported through trusts or other entities.

The magnitude of the transaction reflects available remaining option capacity and marks the only open-market disposition by Ms. Thornton in the analyzed period.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Ann Thornton, CFO and Treasurer of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC), exercised 4,080 stock options for Class A Common Stock and immediately sold the underlying shares for a total transaction value of approximately $334,356, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 4,080 Transaction value ~$334,356 Post-transaction shares (direct) 28,935 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2,342,867

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($81.95); post-transaction value based on Dec. 19, 2025 market close ($80.97).

Key questions

What was the structure and purpose of this transaction?

The transaction was a derivative event, in which Ms. Thornton exercised 4,080 options for Class A Common Stock and immediately sold all resulting shares on the open market, effectively converting option value to cash without increasing net equity exposure.

The transaction was a derivative event, in which Ms. Thornton exercised 4,080 options for Class A Common Stock and immediately sold all resulting shares on the open market, effectively converting option value to cash without increasing net equity exposure. How did this sale impact insider ownership?

Ms. Thornton's direct holdings fell by 12.36%, from 33,015 shares to 28,935 shares, and she retained no indirect ownership; her post-sale direct equity position was valued at approximately $2.34 million as of Dec. 19, 2025.

Ms. Thornton's direct holdings fell by 12.36%, from 33,015 shares to 28,935 shares, and she retained no indirect ownership; her post-sale direct equity position was valued at approximately $2.34 million as of Dec. 19, 2025. How does the timing and scale compare to her historical trading activity?

This is the first open-market disposition reported for Ms. Thornton over the analyzed period, with previous filings limited to administrative or option-related activity and no prior sales or gifts.

This is the first open-market disposition reported for Ms. Thornton over the analyzed period, with previous filings limited to administrative or option-related activity and no prior sales or gifts. Was the transaction size influenced by remaining option capacity?

Yes, the 4,080-share exercise and sale align with the available remaining option capacity and mark Ms. Thornton's only open-market disposition during the analyzed period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.54 billion Net income (TTM) $195.67 million Dividend yield 1.21% 1-year price change 7.79%

* 1-year performance calculated using Dec. 19th, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Brady Corporation provides identification solutions and workplace safety products, including safety signs, labeling systems, RFID/barcode scanners, and compliance software.

It generates revenue through the sale of proprietary identification and safety products, complemented by related software and services, distributed via direct sales, distributors, catalog, and digital channels.

The company serves industrial, healthcare, chemical, oil and gas, automotive, aerospace, government, education, and utility sectors globally.

Brady Corporation is an established provider of identification and workplace safety solutions with a global footprint and a diversified industrial customer base. The company leverages a broad product portfolio and multi-channel distribution to serve a wide range of customers.

Its product portfolio includes compliance-driven products and high-value identification systems.

What this transaction means for investors

CFO Ann Thornton's sale of 4,080 shares in Brady is not necessarily a cause for concern. She still retained nearly 30,000 shares after the transaction.

The sale came at a time when Brady stock was in an upswing. Shares hit a 52-week high of $84.03 on Sept. 4, and Ms. Thornton's sale in December occurred at a weighted average price of $81.95. This was a good time to sell, considering the stock's price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.5 was near a three-year high.

Brady stock is up thanks to its strong financial performance. In its fiscal first quarter, ended Oct. 31, sales rose 7.5% year over year to $405.3 million. Fiscal Q1 net income increased to $53.9 million from $46.8 million in the prior year.

The company also raised the low end of its fiscal 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance from a range of $4.85 to $5.15 per share to $4.90 to to $5.15 per share. This was another factor contributing to Brady stock's rise.

Brady is a solid company worth investing in, but given its elevated P/E ratio, now is a good time to sell shares rather than to buy.

Glossary

Stock options: Contracts granting employees the right to buy company shares at a set price within a specific period.

Exercise (of options): The act of converting stock options into actual company shares by purchasing them at the predetermined price.

Immediate sale: Selling shares right after acquiring them, often to realize cash without holding the stock.

Derivative event: A transaction involving financial instruments whose value is based on underlying assets, such as options.

Open-market disposition: The sale of securities directly on a public exchange, rather than through private transactions or gifts.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through intermediaries like trusts or funds.

Indirect ownership: Shares held through entities such as trusts, family members, or investment vehicles, not owned outright.

Option capacity: The remaining number of stock options available for an employee to exercise under their compensation plan.

Weighted average sale price: The average price per share received in a transaction, adjusted for the number of shares sold at each price.

Class A common stock: A specific type of company share, often with distinct voting rights or privileges compared to other classes.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount generated from the sale of securities in a single transaction.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 27, 2025.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brady. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.