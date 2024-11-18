News & Insights

Stocks
BRC

Brady sees FY25 adjusted EPS $4.40-$4.70, consensus $4.59

November 18, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company said, “The Company’s Adjusted Diluted EPS guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 remains unchanged at $4.40 to $4.70 per share, and the Company’s GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 was updated for amortization and other acquisition-related charges to $4.02 to $4.32 per share. The other assumptions included in our fiscal 2025 guidance are effectively unchanged. We expect a full-year income tax rate of approximately 20 percent, depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $40 million, and capital expenditures of approximately $35 million. Our fiscal 2025 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of October 31, 2024 and assumes continued economic growth.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BRC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.