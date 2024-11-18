Brady reports Q1 adjusted EPS $1.12, consensus $1.10

Reports Q1 $377.1M, consensus $365.85M. “Our investments in our sales force and in research and development are paying off as we grew sales organically in both of our regions this quarter, and we have more innovative new products planned for launch in 2025,” said Brady’s (BRC) President and CEO, Russell R. Shaller. “This quarter we also completed our acquisition of Gravotech, adding an exciting new solution to our offerings. Gravotech designs and manufactures specialized laser and mechanical engravers, which enhances our identification product portfolio and allows us to provide precision direct part marking solutions. I’m looking forward to our collaborative new product development plans in 2025.”

