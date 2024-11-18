News & Insights

Stocks
BRC

Brady reports Q1 adjusted EPS $1.12, consensus $1.10

November 18, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q1 $377.1M, consensus $365.85M. “Our investments in our sales force and in research and development are paying off as we grew sales organically in both of our regions this quarter, and we have more innovative new products planned for launch in 2025,” said Brady’s (BRC) President and CEO, Russell R. Shaller. “This quarter we also completed our acquisition of Gravotech, adding an exciting new solution to our offerings. Gravotech designs and manufactures specialized laser and mechanical engravers, which enhances our identification product portfolio and allows us to provide precision direct part marking solutions. I’m looking forward to our collaborative new product development plans in 2025.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.