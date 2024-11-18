Brady falls -10.1%

Brady (BRC) is down -10.1%, or -$7.50 to $66.72.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BRC:
- Morning Movers: Liberty Energy, Tesla up after President-elect Trump alliance
- Brady Corporation Reports Strong Q1 Fiscal 2025 Results
- Brady sees FY25 adjusted EPS $4.40-$4.70, consensus $4.59
- Brady reports Q1 adjusted EPS $1.12, consensus $1.10
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.