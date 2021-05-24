Markets
Brady Elects Bradley Richardson To Replace Conrad Goodkind As Chairman - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Brady Corp. (BRC) announced Monday that Conrad Goodkind retired effective May 21, 2021 after working with Brady in a variety of capacities for the past 37 years, providing insightful guidance and oversight.

Goodkind Began as securities counsel for Brady's initial public offering in 1984 and then served as the Company's outside counsel for many years and ultimately served as Chairman of the Board.

Brady's Board of Directors elected current director, Bradley Richardson, to replace Goodkind as Chairman upon his retirement. Richardson has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2007 and previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avient Corp., Executive Vice President and CFO of Diebold, Inc., and as Executive Vice President Corporate Strategy and CFO of Modine Manufacturing.

Prior to Modine, he spent 21 years with BP Amoco serving in various financial and operational roles.

