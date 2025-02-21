BRADY Earnings Results: $BRC Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRADY ($BRC) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported earnings of $1.00 per share, missing estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $356,680,000, missing estimates of $365,726,050 by $-9,046,050.
BRADY Insider Trading Activity
BRADY insiders have traded $BRC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RUSSELL SHALLER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,675 shares for an estimated $2,507,873.
- ANDREW GORMAN (General Counsel&Corp Secretary) sold 8,736 shares for an estimated $647,337
- THOMAS F DEBRUINE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,851 shares for an estimated $216,030.
- BRETT WILMS (President - EMEA & Australia) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,800 shares for an estimated $210,552.
BRADY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of BRADY stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,074,885 shares (+40.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,380,257
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 703,845 shares (-40.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,978,953
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 535,974 shares (+6379.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,581,679
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 410,476 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,313,652
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 229,991 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,984,835
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 165,731 shares (-25.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,239,234
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 158,695 shares (-59.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,719,625
BRADY Government Contracts
We have seen $280,292 of award payments to $BRC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BRADY LINK360 LOCKOUT TAGOUT PROCEDURES.: $100,500
- VISUAL LOCKOUT TAGOUT PROCEDURES: $96,000
- LOCKOUT TAGOUT SERVICE: $83,792
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
