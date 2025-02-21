BRADY Earnings Results: $BRC Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRADY ($BRC) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported earnings of $1.00 per share, missing estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $356,680,000, missing estimates of $365,726,050 by $-9,046,050.

BRADY Insider Trading Activity

BRADY insiders have traded $BRC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL SHALLER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,675 shares for an estimated $2,507,873 .

. ANDREW GORMAN (General Counsel&Corp Secretary) sold 8,736 shares for an estimated $647,337

THOMAS F DEBRUINE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,851 shares for an estimated $216,030 .

. BRETT WILMS (President - EMEA & Australia) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,800 shares for an estimated $210,552.

BRADY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of BRADY stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BRADY Government Contracts

We have seen $280,292 of award payments to $BRC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

