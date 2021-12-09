Brady Corporation's (NYSE:BRC) Share Price Could Signal Some Risk

Brady Corporation's (NYSE:BRC) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.1x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 17x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Brady has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:BRC Price Based on Past Earnings December 9th 2021

How Is Brady's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Brady's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 22% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 37% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 12% per annum during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Brady is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Brady's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Many other vital risk factors can be found on the company's balance sheet. Our free balance sheet analysis for Brady with six simple checks will allow you to discover any risks that could be an issue.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

