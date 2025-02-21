Brady Corporation Reports 10.6% Increase in Quarterly Sales and Raises Full-Year Adjusted EPS Guidance

Brady Corporation's Q2 sales rose 10.6%, with diluted EPS at $0.83, while adjusted diluted EPS increased to $1.00.

Brady Corporation reported a 10.6% increase in sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reaching $356.7 million, driven by a 2.6% growth in organic sales and a 10.2% rise from acquisitions, although foreign currency translation negatively impacted sales by 2.2%. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) fell 7.8% to $0.83, while adjusted diluted EPS rose 7.5% to $1.00. Net cash from operating activities increased to $39.6 million, and the company raised its adjusted diluted EPS guidance for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2025. Net income for the quarter was $40.3 million, down from $43.6 million in the previous year. The positive sales growth was particularly notable in the Americas and Asia, while the Europe and Australia region showed a mix of organic growth and challenges. The company continues to focus on innovation and operational efficiency to enhance long-term financial results.

Potential Positives

Sales for the quarter increased by 10.6 percent, demonstrating strong performance and growth.

Adjusted Diluted EPS increased by 7.5 percent to $1.00, indicating improved profitability despite the overall decline in diluted EPS.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $39.6 million, reflecting enhanced cash flow from operations.

The low end of Adjusted Diluted EPS guidance for the full year was raised, suggesting a positive outlook for the company's financial performance.

Potential Negatives

Diluted EPS decreased 7.8 percent to $0.83 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $0.90 in the same quarter of the prior year, indicating reduced profitability on a per-share basis.

Income before income taxes decreased 6.8 percent to $52.0 million in the quarter ended January 31, 2025, compared to $55.8 million in the same quarter last year, suggesting challenges in maintaining operating income.

GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common share guidance for the year was updated downward from a range of $4.02 to $4.32 per share to a new range of $3.99 to $4.24 per share, reflecting potential concerns about future earnings performance.

FAQ

What were Brady Corporation's sales growth figures in Q2 2025?

Sales increased by 10.6%, with organic sales growth of 2.6% and acquisitions contributing 10.2%.

How did diluted EPS change in the second quarter of 2025?

Diluted EPS decreased by 7.8% to $0.83, down from $0.90 in Q2 2024.

What is the updated guidance for Adjusted Diluted EPS for fiscal 2025?

The guidance was raised to a range of $4.45 to $4.70 per share for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2025.

How much net cash was generated from operating activities in Q2 2025?

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $39.6 million in Q2 2025 from $36.1 million in Q2 2024.

What were the adjusted net income figures for the six-month period ending January 31, 2025?

Adjusted Net Income was $102.3 million compared to $94.5 million in the same period last year.

Sales for the quarter increased 10.6 percent. Organic sales increased 2.6 percent, acquisitions increased sales 10.2 percent and foreign currency translation decreased sales 2.2 percent.



Sales for the quarter increased 10.6 percent. Organic sales increased 2.6 percent, acquisitions increased sales 10.2 percent and foreign currency translation decreased sales 2.2 percent.



Diluted EPS decreased 7.8 percent to $0.83 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $0.90 in the same quarter of the prior year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* increased 7.5 percent to $1.00 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $0.93 in the same quarter of the prior year.



Diluted EPS decreased 7.8 percent to $0.83 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $0.90 in the same quarter of the prior year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* increased 7.5 percent to $1.00 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $0.93 in the same quarter of the prior year.



Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $39.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $36.1 million in the second quarter of last year.



Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $39.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $36.1 million in the second quarter of last year.



The low end of Adjusted Diluted EPS* Guidance was raised for the full year ending July 31, 2025 from the previous range of $4.40 to $4.70 per share to the new range of $4.45 to $4.70 per share. GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 was updated to reflect facility closure and other reorganization costs to $3.99 to $4.24 per share.







MILWAUKEE, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended January 31, 2025.







Quarter Ended January 31, 2025 Financial Results:







Sales for the quarter ended January 31, 2025 increased 10.6 percent, which consisted of organic sales growth of 2.6 percent, growth of 10.2 percent from acquisitions and a decline of 2.2 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended January 31, 2025 were $356.7 million compared to $322.6 million in the same quarter last year. By region, sales increased 10.5 percent in the Americas & Asia and sales increased 10.7 percent in Europe & Australia, which consisted of organic sales growth of 4.3 percent in the Americas & Asia and an organic sales decline of 0.8 percent in Europe & Australia.





Income before income taxes decreased 6.8 percent to $52.0 million in the quarter ended January 31, 2025, compared to $55.8 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the quarter ended January 31, 2025, which was adjusted for amortization expense and facility closure and other reorganization costs of $10.3 million, was $62.4 million, an increase of 7.2 percent compared to the second quarter of last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the quarter ended January 31, 2024, which was adjusted for amortization expense of $2.4 million, was $58.2 million.





Net income for the quarter ended January 31, 2025 was $40.3 million compared to $43.6 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Net Income* in the quarter ended January 31, 2025 was $48.1 million compared to $45.4 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share was $0.83 compared to $0.90 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* in the quarter ended January 31, 2025 was $1.00 compared to $0.93 in the same quarter last year.







Six-Month Period Ended January 31, 2025 Financial Results:







Sales for the six-month period ended January 31, 2025 increased 12.1 percent, which consisted of organic sales growth of 3.1 percent, growth of 10.0 percent from acquisitions, a decline of 0.5 percent from foreign currency translation and a decline of 0.5 percent from divestitures. Sales for the six months ended January 31, 2025 were $733.7 million compared to $654.6 million in the same period last year. By region, sales increased 10.6 percent in the Americas & Asia and sales increased 15.0 percent in Europe & Australia, which consisted of organic growth of 4.7 percent in the Americas & Asia and flat organic sales in Europe & Australia.





Income before income taxes decreased 3.8 percent to $110.8 million in the six-month period ended January 31, 2025, compared to $115.2 million in the same period last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the six-month period ended January 31, 2025, which was adjusted for amortization expense, facility closure and other reorganization costs and acquisition-related charges of $20.1 million, was $130.9 million, an increase of 9.2 percent compared to the same period last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the six-month period ended January 31, 2024, which was adjusted for amortization expense of $4.7 million, was $119.9 million.





Net income in the six-month period ended January 31, 2025 was $87.1 million compared to $90.9 million in the same period last year. Adjusted Net Income* in the six-month period ended January 31, 2025 was $102.3 million compared to $94.5 million in the same period last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share was $1.81 compared to $1.86 in the same period last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* in the six-month period ended January 31, 2025 was $2.12 compared to $1.94 in the same period last year.







Commentary:







“Our investments in research and development continue to drive the introduction of new products such as our i7500 high-speed printer, which was launched this quarter. It creates value for our customers by using our LabelSense



TM



technology to enable rapid material changeover with zero waste,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell R. Shaller. “On a regional basis, the Americas and Asia region performed well with another quarter of strong organic sales growth and improvement in segment profit. Brady has a clear roadmap defined using our R&D to create innovative products while continuing to improve our operational efficiency.”





“We generated adjusted EPS of $1.00 this quarter, which represented 7.5 percent growth compared to the second quarter of last year,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Ann Thornton. “This performance was driven by organic sales growth and a continued focus on long-term operational efficiency opportunities. Our balance sheet is strong and our net cash position increased to $50.8 million this quarter, which provides us with the flexibility to fully fund our organic and inorganic opportunities, and return funds to our shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. We believe we are positioned to continue to deliver improved long-term financial results to our shareholders.”







Fiscal 2025 Guidance:







The Company raised the low end of its Adjusted Diluted EPS* guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 from $4.40 to $4.70 per share to $4.45 to $4.70 per share. The Company’s GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 was updated for facility closure and other reorganization costs incurred to date to $3.99 to $4.24 per share, from $4.02 to $4.32 per share.





The assumptions included in fiscal 2025 guidance include a full-year income tax rate of approximately 21 percent, depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $40 million, and capital expenditures of approximately $35 million. Fiscal 2025 guidance is based upon foreign currency exchange rates as of January 31, 2025 and assumes economic growth.





A webcast regarding Brady’s fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results will be available at



www.bradycorp.com/investors



beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time today.





Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2024, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2024 sales were approximately $1.34 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at



www.bradyid.com



.





* Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.





The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project,” “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: increased cost of raw materials and labor as well as material shortages and supply chain disruptions; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; Brady’s ability to identify, integrate and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; global climate change and environmental regulations; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders and changes in the regulatory and business environment around dual-class voting structures; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2024.





These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.







For More Information:







Investor contact: Ann Thornton 414-438-6887





Media contact: Kate Venne 414-358-5176



















BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES













































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











































(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















































































Three months ended January 31,









Six months ended January 31,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















Net sales





$





356,675













$





322,624













$





733,740













$





654,607

















Cost of goods sold









180,832

















160,541

















368,208

















320,805

















Gross margin









175,843

















162,083

















365,532

















333,802

















Operating expenses:









































Research and development









18,723

















16,832

















37,644

















32,534

















Selling, general and administrative









105,886

















91,325

















217,732

















187,612

















Total operating expenses









124,609

















108,157

















255,376

















220,146

























































Operating income









51,234

















53,926

















110,156

















113,656

























































Other income (expense):









































Investment and other income









2,125

















2,684

















3,359

















3,122

















Interest expense









(1,312





)













(790





)













(2,668





)













(1,556





)





















































Income before income taxes









52,047

















55,820

















110,847

















115,222

























































Income tax expense









11,713

















12,192

















23,730

















24,353

























































Net income





$





40,334













$





43,628













$





87,117













$





90,869

























































Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share:









































Basic





$





0.84













$





0.90













$





1.82













$





1.88

















Diluted





$





0.83













$





0.90













$





1.81













$





1.86

























































Net income per Class B Voting Common Share:









































Basic





$





0.84













$





0.90













$





1.81













$





1.86

















Diluted





$





0.83













$





0.90













$





1.79













$





1.85

























































Weighted average common shares outstanding:









































Basic









47,851

















48,374

















47,792

















48,440

















Diluted









48,306

















48,725

















48,261

















48,768







































































































BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

























CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS























(Dollars in thousands)













































January 31,





2025









July 31,





2024













(Unaudited)





















ASSETS

























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





138,452













$





250,118













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,227 and $6,749 respectively









201,973

















185,486













Inventories









181,810

















152,729













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









14,080

















11,382













Total current assets









536,315

















599,715













Property, plant and equipment—net









199,075

















195,758













Goodwill









661,288

















589,611













Other intangible assets









108,456

















51,839













Deferred income taxes









16,587

















15,596













Operating lease assets









42,135

















38,504













Other assets









24,844

















24,546













Total





$





1,588,700













$





1,515,569

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





90,968













$





84,691













Accrued compensation and benefits









69,551

















77,954













Taxes, other than income taxes









18,794

















14,061













Accrued income taxes









4,416

















7,424













Current operating lease liabilities









14,922

















13,382













Other current liabilities









83,699

















67,170













Total current liabilities









282,350

















264,682













Long-term debt









87,687

















90,935













Long-term operating lease liabilities









27,546

















25,342













Other liabilities









70,649

















67,952













Total liabilities









468,232

















448,911













Stockholders’ equity:





















Common stock:





















Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 44,241,601 and 44,042,462 shares, respectively









513

















513













Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares









35

















35













Additional paid-in capital









356,531

















353,654













Retained earnings









1,238,275

















1,174,025













Treasury stock—7,019,886 and 7,219,025 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost









(343,059





)













(351,947





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(131,827





)













(109,622





)









Total stockholders’ equity









1,120,468

















1,066,658













Total





$





1,588,700













$





1,515,569



































BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS























(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

























Six months ended January 31,

















2025

















2024













Operating activities:





















Net income





$





87,117













$





90,869













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









20,096

















15,008













Stock-based compensation expense









7,993

















5,263













Deferred income taxes









(3,076





)













(3,640





)









Other









231

















947













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









6,605

















(5,030





)









Inventories









(8,384





)













10,078













Prepaid expenses and other assets









(2,571





)













(1,187





)









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









(41,650





)













(9,754





)









Income taxes









(3,361





)













(4,203





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









63,000

















98,351

































Investing activities:





















Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(14,423





)













(60,832





)









Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired









(137,348





)













—













Other









53

















—













Net cash used in investing activities









(151,718





)













(60,832





)





























Financing activities:





















Payment of dividends









(22,867





)













(22,694





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options









5,712

















5,366













Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards









(2,130





)













(2,362





)









Purchase of treasury stock









—

















(21,797





)









Proceeds from borrowing on credit agreement









159,373

















69,145













Repayment of borrowing on credit agreement









(162,621





)













(70,771





)









Other









190

















149













Net cash used in financing activities









(22,343





)













(42,964





)





























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









(605





)













(2,227





)





























Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents









(111,666





)













(7,672





)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period









250,118

















151,532

































Cash and cash equivalents, end of period





$





138,452













$





143,860



































BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









































SEGMENT INFORMATION







































(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













































































Three months ended January 31,









Six months ended January 31,

















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















NET SALES







































Americas & Asia





$





233,846













$





211,643













$





479,274













$





433,269













Europe & Australia









122,829

















110,981

















254,466

















221,338













Total





$





356,675













$





322,624













$





733,740













$





654,607



















































SALES INFORMATION











































Americas & Asia









































Organic









4.3





%













1.2





%













4.7





%













2.3





%









Acquisitions









7.6





%













—





%













7.5





%













—





%









Currency









(1.4





)%













0.1





%













(0.8





)%













—





%









Divestiture









—





%













(5.1





)%













(0.8





)%













(3.5





)%









Total









10.5





%













(3.8





)%













10.6





%













(1.2





)%













Europe & Australia









































Organic









(0.8





)%













2.5





%













—





%













2.0





%









Acquisitions









15.1





%













—





%













15.1





%













—





%









Currency









(3.6





)%













2.0





%













(0.1





)%













3.3





%









Total









10.7





%













4.5





%













15.0





%













5.3





%













Total Company









































Organic









2.6





%













1.6





%













3.1





%













2.2





%









Acquisitions









10.2





%













—





%













10.0





%













—





%









Currency









(2.2





)%













0.8





%













(0.5





)%













1.1





%









Divestiture









—





%













(3.5





)%













(0.5





)%













(2.4





)%









Total









10.6





%













(1.1





)%













12.1





%













0.9





%















































SEGMENT PROFIT







































Americas & Asia





$





45,986













$





43,895













$





100,886













$





93,792













Europe & Australia









11,378

















15,054

















24,492

















31,798













Total segment profit





$





57,364













$





58,949













$





125,378













$





125,590















SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES







































Americas & Asia









19.7





%













20.7





%













21.0





%













21.6





%









Europe & Australia









9.3





%













13.6





%













9.6





%













14.4





%









Total









16.1





%













18.3





%













17.1





%













19.2





%





















































































Three months ended January 31,









Six months ended January 31,

















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024













Total segment profit





$





57,364













$





58,949













$





125,378













$





125,590













Unallocated amounts:





































Administrative costs









(6,130





)













(5,023





)













(15,222





)













(11,934





)









Investment and other income









2,125

















2,684

















3,359

















3,122













Interest expense









(1,312





)













(790





)













(2,668





)













(1,556





)









Income before income taxes





$





52,047













$





55,820













$





110,847













$





115,222



































GAAP to NON-GAAP MEASURES















































(Unaudited; Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

































































In accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP measures used in the earnings release and the reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measure.



















































Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:







Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this profit measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income before income taxes to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:

















































































































Three months ended January 31,









Six months ended January 31,





























2025









2024









2025









2024















Income before income taxes







$





52,047









$





55,820









$





110,847









$





115,222

















Amortization expense













4,671













2,364













9,384













4,719

















Facility closure and other reorganization costs













5,654













-













5,654













-

















Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses













-













-













5,059













-















Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes (non-GAAP measure)









$









62,372













$









58,184













$









130,944













$









119,941













































Adjusted Income Tax Expense:







Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Adjusted Income Tax Expense." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income tax expense to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Income Tax Expense:

















































































































Three months ended January 31,









Six months ended January 31,





























2025









2024









2025









2024















Income tax expense (GAAP measure)







$





11,713









$





12,192









$





23,730









$





24,353

















Amortization expense













1,125













548













2,258













1,094

















Facility closure and other reorganization costs

















1,413













-













1,413













-

















Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses













-













-













1,265













-















Adjusted Income Tax Expense (non-GAAP measure)









$









14,251













$









12,740













$









28,666













$









25,447





































































Adjusted Net Income:







Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Adjusted Net Income." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Net Income:

















































































































Three months ended January 31,









Six months ended January 31,





























2025









2024









2025









2024















Net income (GAAP measure)







$





40,334









$





43,628









$





87,117









$





90,869

















Amortization expense













3,546













1,816













7,126













3,625

















Facility closure and other reorganization costs

















4,241













-













4,241













-

















Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses













-













-













3,794













-















Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP measure)









$









48,121













$









45,444













$









102,278













$









94,494













































Adjusted Diluted EPS:







Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Adjusted Diluted EPS." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Diluted EPS (Note that certain amounts will not foot due to rounding):

















































































































Three months ended January 31,









Six months ended January 31,





























2025









2024









2025









2024















Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share (GAAP measure)







$





0.83









$





0.90









$





1.81









$





1.86

















Amortization expense













0.07













0.04













0.15













0.07

















Facility closure and other reorganization costs

















0.09













-













0.09













-

















Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses













-













-













0.08













-















Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP measure)









$









1.00













$









0.93













$









2.12













$









1.94

























































































































Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items Guidance:



























Fiscal 2025 Expectations













































Low









High















Earnings per diluted Class A Common Share (GAAP measure)



























$





3.99









$





4.24

















Amortization expense





























0.29













0.29

















Facility closure and other reorganization costs

































0.09













0.09

















Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses





























0.08













0.08















Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP measure)





























$









4.45













$









4.70













