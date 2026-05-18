Brady Corporation Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Brady Corporation (BRC) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $57.80 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $52.26 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brady Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $71.92 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $435.24 million from $382.59 million last year.

Brady Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $57.80 Mln. vs. $52.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $435.24 Mln vs. $382.59 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.20 To $ 5.30

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