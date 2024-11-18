News & Insights

Markets
BRC

Brady Corporation Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

November 18, 2024 — 07:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Brady Corporation (BRC) revealed earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $46.783 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $47.241 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Brady Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $54.157 million or $1.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $377.065 million from $331.983 million last year.

Brady Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $46.783 Mln. vs. $47.241 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $377.065 Mln vs. $331.983 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.40 to $4.70

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.