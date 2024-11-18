Brady Corporation Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Brady Corporation (BRC) revealed earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $46.783 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $47.241 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Brady Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $54.157 million or $1.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $377.065 million from $331.983 million last year.

Brady Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $46.783 Mln. vs. $47.241 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $377.065 Mln vs. $331.983 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.40 to $4.70

