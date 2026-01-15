Brady Corporation President Sold Shares Towards the End of 2025

Key Points

One of Brady Corporation's presidents sold 3,791 shares through exercising options on Dec. 10, 2025, with the sale valued at nearly $300,000.

The sale represented 33.07% of Wilms's direct holdings, reducing his direct stake from 11,463 to 7,672 shares.

Brett Wilms, President - EMEA & Australia at Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC), exercised and immediately sold 3,791 shares of Class A Common Stock in a derivative transaction valued at $296,191, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 3,791 Transaction value ~$296,191 Post-transaction shares (direct) 7,672 Post-transaction value (directly ownership) ~$599,413

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($78.13); post-transaction value based on Dec. 10, 2025 market close ($78.13).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Wilms's prior sell-only activity?

This sale of 3,791 shares significantly exceeds the historical median of 675 shares for sell-only events, underscoring a notable increase in disposition size compared to prior open-market sales.

Wilms's direct holding decreased by 33.07%, from 11,463 to 7,672 shares, with no remaining indirect or trust holdings following the transaction.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.54 billion Net income (TTM) $196.67 million Dividend yield 1.19% 1-year price change (as of Jan. 14, 2026) 14.98%

Company snapshot

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and workplace safety solutions, which include identification solutions, workplace safety products, labeling systems, RFID/bar code scanners, and compliance software across industrial, healthcare, and commercial sectors.

The industrial company’s strategy centers on innovation in labeling, safety, and tracking technologies, supported by a robust distribution network.

It serves a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, healthcare providers, government agencies, utilities, and commercial enterprises globally.

What this transaction means for investors

There's no clear reason why Wilms chose to sell the shares, but he did so at a great time from a profit perspective, as BRC stock performed well towards the end of 2025 and had a 5.60% price gain for the entire year.

Brady Corporation's financials experienced a dip in FY 2025 compared to the record year of FY 2024, but the company is off to a strong start in FY 2026.

The company reported its FYQ1 2026 earnings on Nov. 17, 2025, where it had its highest gross profit in a quarter ever with $208.83 million. Brady Corporation’s focus heading into the FY 2026 was to focus on cost-cutting and maintaining low leverage, which has paid off so far.

The company’s dividend also reached an all-time quarterly high of $0.245 per share in Q1 2026. For those interested in dividends, BRC has a consistent track record of increasing dividend payouts annually.

