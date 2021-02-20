Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) Second-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) came out with its quarterly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues of US$266m were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$0.59, missing estimates by 2.9%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:BRC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 20th 2021

Following the latest results, Brady's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.11b in 2021. This would be a modest 4.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 26% to US$2.58. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.11b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.55 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$54.50, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Brady at US$65.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$40.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Brady's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 4.5%, well above its historical decline of 0.3% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.7% next year. So although Brady's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Brady's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Brady going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Brady is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

