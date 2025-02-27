Brady Corporation Declares $0.24 Per Share Dividend for Class A Common Stock

Brady Corporation declared a $0.24 dividend per share, payable April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record by April 9, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Brady Corporation's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.24 per share on its Class A Common Stock, scheduled for payment on April 30, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of the close of business on April 9, 2025. Founded in 1914 and based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Brady Corporation is a global manufacturer specializing in solutions that enhance safety, security, productivity, and performance across various industries, including electronics and healthcare. The company reported fiscal 2024 sales of approximately $1.34 billion and employs around 5,700 people worldwide. Brady's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BRC.

Potential Positives

Brady Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, signaling strong financial performance and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment date and record date provide clarity for investors, indicating effective communication and transparency from the company.

The company has a long-standing history, being founded in 1914, which demonstrates stability and reliability in its operations.

Brady’s diverse customer base across multiple industries showcases the versatility and reach of its product offerings, potentially leading to sustained growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a dividend might suggest that the company is facing difficulties in achieving organic growth, leading it to return capital to shareholders instead of reinvesting in growth opportunities.

There is a lack of detail regarding the company's financial performance and outlook, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's future prospects.

The timing of the dividend payout could be perceived as a strategy to placate investors amidst potential operational challenges not disclosed in the release.

FAQ

What is the dividend amount declared by Brady Corporation?

Brady Corporation declared a dividend of $0.24 per share for its Class A Common Stock.

When will Brady Corporation pay the declared dividend?

The declared dividend will be paid on April 30, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the dividend from Brady Corporation?

Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2025, are eligible to receive the dividend.

What industries does Brady Corporation serve?

Brady Corporation serves industries such as electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, and aerospace.

Where is Brady Corporation headquartered?

Brady Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BRC Insider Trading Activity

$BRC insiders have traded $BRC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL SHALLER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,675 shares for an estimated $2,507,873 .

. ANDREW GORMAN (General Counsel&Corp Secretary) sold 8,736 shares for an estimated $647,337

THOMAS F DEBRUINE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,851 shares for an estimated $216,030 .

. BRETT WILMS (President - EMEA & Australia) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,800 shares for an estimated $210,552.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $BRC stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MILWAUKEE, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 25, 2025, Brady Corporation’s (NYSE: BRC) Board of Directors declared a dividend to shareholders of the company’s Class A Common Stock of $0.24 per share, payable on April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2025.





Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2024, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2024 sales were approximately $1.34 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at



www.bradyid.com



.







For More Information Contact:







Investor Contact: Ann Thornton (414) 438-6887





Media Contact: Kate Venne (414) 438-5176



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.