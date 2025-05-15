Brady Corporation Declares $0.24 Dividend Per Share for Shareholders

Brady Corporation declares a $0.24 dividend per share, payable July 31, 2025, to shareholders recorded by July 10, 2025.

Brady Corporation announced a dividend of $0.24 per share for its Class A Common Stock, which will be paid on July 31, 2025, to shareholders recorded by July 10, 2025. The company, based in Milwaukee and established in 1914, specializes in solutions for safety and identification across various industries, including electronics and healthcare, with fiscal 2024 sales reaching approximately $1.34 billion and a workforce of about 5,700 employees. Brady’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. Additional information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Brady Corporation declared a dividend of $0.24 per share, demonstrating financial strength and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.



The dividend announcement reflects the company's positive fiscal performance with sales of approximately $1.34 billion in fiscal 2024.



The press release highlights Brady's diverse customer base across multiple industries, indicating a broad market presence and potential for continued growth.



The company's long-standing history since 1914 suggests stability and reliability in the market, which can enhance investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

Declaration of a dividend might indicate a lack of reinvestment in growth or innovation, potentially signaling to investors that the company is not pursuing aggressive expansion strategies.



Shareholders receiving dividends may be concerned about the long-term sustainability of these payouts if the company's sales figures do not show significant growth or improvement.



The press release does not provide any insights into financial challenges or strategic plans for addressing market competition, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's future direction.

FAQ

What is the dividend declared by Brady Corporation?

Brady Corporation declared a dividend of $0.24 per share for its Class A Common Stock.

When will the dividend be payable to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2025.

What does Brady Corporation specialize in?

Brady Corporation specializes in solutions that identify and protect people, products, and places across various industries.

When was Brady Corporation founded?

Brady Corporation was founded in 1914 and has since grown into an international manufacturing company.

How many employees does Brady Corporation have?

As of July 31, 2024, Brady Corporation employed approximately 5,700 people worldwide.

$BRC Insider Trading Activity

$BRC insiders have traded $BRC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT WILMS (President - EMEA & Australia) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,800 shares for an estimated $210,552.

$BRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $BRC stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MILWAUKEE, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 15, 2025, Brady Corporation’s (NYSE: BRC) Board of Directors declared a dividend to shareholders of the company’s Class A Common Stock of $0.24 per share, payable on July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2025.





Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2024, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2024 sales were approximately $1.34 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at



www.bradyid.com



.







For More Information Contact:







Investor Contact: Ann Thornton (414) 438-6887





Media Contact: Kate Venne (414) 438-5176



