Brady Corporation (BRC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Brady (BRC)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 7.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $61.62 in the previous session. Brady has gained 4.4% since the start of the year compared to the 15.7% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 6% return for the Zacks Security and Safety Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 16, 2023, Brady reported EPS of $1 versus consensus estimate of $0.97.

Valuation Metrics

Brady may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Brady has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 15.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 21.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 13.9X versus its peer group's average of 18.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Brady currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Brady fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Brady shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does BRC Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of BRC have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE). LAKE has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Lakeland Industries, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 25.93%, and for the current fiscal year, LAKE is expected to post earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue of $126 million.

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. have gained 26.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 16.1X and a P/CF of 24.99X.

The Security and Safety Services industry is in the top 11% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BRC and LAKE, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brady Corporation (BRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.