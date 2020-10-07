Brady Corporation (BRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Dividends
Brady Corporation (BRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.92% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.35, the dividend yield is 2.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRC was $42.35, representing a -28.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.11 and a 28.33% increase over the 52 week low of $33.

BRC is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Amcor plc (AMCR) and Hillenbrand Inc (HI). BRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.11. Zacks Investment Research reports BRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.01%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

