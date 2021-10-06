Brady Corporation (BRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Brady Corporation (BRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.27% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51.57, the dividend yield is 1.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRC was $51.57, representing a -16.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.76 and a 37.63% increase over the 52 week low of $37.47.

BRC is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). BRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.47. Zacks Investment Research reports BRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 21.13%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the brc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BRC as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an decrease of -3.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BRC at 1.32%.

