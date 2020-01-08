Dividends
Brady Corporation (BRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Brady Corporation (BRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.218 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.35% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRC was $56.7, representing a -4.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.11 and a 31.3% increase over the 52 week low of $43.19.

BRC is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Amcor plc (AMCR) and Hillenbrand Inc (HI). BRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.58. Zacks Investment Research reports BRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.72%, compared to an industry average of -2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BRC as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)
  • VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA)
  • VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 11.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BRC at 2.05%.

