Brady Corporation (BRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2021

Brady Corporation (BRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.92% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRC was $52.69, representing a -9.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.22 and a 59.67% increase over the 52 week low of $33.

BRC is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Amcor plc (AMCR) and Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY). BRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.05. Zacks Investment Research reports BRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.8%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRC Dividend History page.

