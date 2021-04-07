Brady Corporation (BRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

Brady Corporation (BRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.79, the dividend yield is 1.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRC was $55.79, representing a -3.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.85 and a 48.89% increase over the 52 week low of $37.47.

BRC is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Amcor plc (AMCR) and Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY). BRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports BRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.8%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

