Brady Corporation Announces Thomas DeBruine as New COO

Brady Corporation has recently appointed Thomas DeBruine as their new Chief Operating Officer, effective June 3, 2024. Bringing over two decades of manufacturing and engineering expertise to the role, DeBruine has climbed the ranks within the company, previously holding the role of Vice President, Global Operations. His appointment comes with a generous remuneration package including a $450,000 annual salary, significant bonus potential, equity awards, and additional executive benefits. Importantly, DeBruine’s selection was made without any conflicts of interest or undisclosed arrangements, ensuring a transparent transition to his new executive position.

