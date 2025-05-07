Brady Corporation to Announce Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 16, 2025

Brady Corporation will announce Q3 fiscal results on May 16, 2025, with a conference call and webcast available.

Brady Corporation will release its fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results on May 16, 2025, followed by a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants can access a live and recorded webcast of the call. Brady is a global manufacturer of solutions for identifying and protecting people, products, and places, offering a range of products including labels, safety devices, and software. Established in 1914 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company serves a diverse clientele across various industries and employed about 5,700 people as of July 31, 2024. In fiscal 2024, Brady's sales reached approximately $1.34 billion, and its stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol BRC.

Brady Corporation is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The upcoming conference call and webcast provide investors and analysts with direct access to discuss the company's performance and future outlook.

Brady Corporation has a strong history and a diverse customer base across multiple industries, demonstrating resilience and market relevance.

When will Brady Corporation announce its fiscal 2025 third quarter results?

Brady Corporation will announce its fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results on May 16, 2025.

What time is the conference call for the financial results?

The conference call will start at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 16, 2025.

How can I access the webcast of the conference call?

The conference call will be webcast by Notified and can be accessed through the provided link.

Where is Brady Corporation headquartered?

Brady Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

What industries does Brady Corporation serve?

Brady serves a diverse customer base including electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, and aerospace industries.

$BRC Insider Trading Activity

$BRC insiders have traded $BRC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT WILMS (President - EMEA & Australia) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,800 shares for an estimated $210,552.

$BRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $BRC stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MILWAUKEE, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC), will announce its fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results on Friday, May 16, 2025.





A conference call will be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (9:30 a.m. Central Time) Friday, May 16, 2025. Participants will be able to access the webcast and presentation



here



live and in replay.





This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed



here



.







About BRC







Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2024, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2024 sales were approximately $1.34 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at



www.bradycorp.com



.







For More Information:







Investor contact: Ann Thornton 414-438-6887





Media contact: Kate Venne 414-358-5176



