Brady Corporation to Announce Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results on February 21, 2025

$BRC Insider Trading Activity

$BRC insiders have traded $BRC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL SHALLER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,675 shares for an estimated $2,507,873 .

. ANDREW GORMAN (General Counsel&Corp Secretary) sold 8,736 shares for an estimated $647,337

THOMAS F DEBRUINE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,851 shares for an estimated $216,030 .

. BRETT WILMS (President - EMEA & Australia) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,800 shares for an estimated $210,552.

$BRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $BRC stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MILWAUKEE, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC), will announce its fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results on Friday, February 21, 2025.





A conference call will be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (9:30 a.m. Central Time) Friday, February 21, 2025. Participants will be able to access the webcast and presentation



here



live and in replay.





This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed



here



.







About BRC







Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2024, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2024 sales were approximately $1.34 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at



www.bradycorp.com



.







For More Information:







Investor contact: Ann Thornton 414-438-6887





Media contact: Kate Venne 414-358-5176



