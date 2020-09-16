Brady Corp. Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Organic Sales Down 13.7% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Brady Corp. (BRC) reported fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.53 compared to $0.68, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.52, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter sales were $251.7 million compared to $295.3 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $249.47 million, for the quarter. Sales for the quarter declined 14.7 percent. Organic sales declined 13.7 percent and the impact of foreign currency translation decreased sales by 1.0 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.