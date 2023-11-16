Brady Corp. Q1 Profit Rises; Organic Sales Up 2.7%

(RTTNews) - Brady Corporation (BRC) reported first quarter net income of $47.2 million compared to $39.4 million, last year. Earnings per Class A nonvoting share were $0.97 compared to $0.79. Net income excluding items was $49.1 million or $1.00 per share compared to $42.2 million, or $0.84 per share. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.95, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales were $332.0 million compared to $322.6 million, last year. Organic sales increased 2.7 percent, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $341.98 million in revenue.

The GAAP earnings per class A nonvoting share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2024 remains unchanged at $3.70 to $3.95. EPS excluding items guidance also remains unchanged at $3.85 to $4.10.

Shares of Brady are up 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.