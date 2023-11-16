News & Insights

Markets
BRC

Brady Corp. Q1 Profit Rises; Organic Sales Up 2.7%

November 16, 2023 — 07:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Brady Corporation (BRC) reported first quarter net income of $47.2 million compared to $39.4 million, last year. Earnings per Class A nonvoting share were $0.97 compared to $0.79. Net income excluding items was $49.1 million or $1.00 per share compared to $42.2 million, or $0.84 per share. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.95, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales were $332.0 million compared to $322.6 million, last year. Organic sales increased 2.7 percent, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $341.98 million in revenue.

The GAAP earnings per class A nonvoting share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2024 remains unchanged at $3.70 to $3.95. EPS excluding items guidance also remains unchanged at $3.85 to $4.10.

Shares of Brady are up 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.