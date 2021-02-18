Brady Corp. Guides FY21 EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Brady Corp. (BRC) initiated its earnings guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects earnings in a range of $2.48 to $2.58 per Class A nonvoting common share on organic sales growth in the mid-single digit percentage.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.54 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.