(RTTNews) - Brady Corporation (BRC) Friday said Aaron J. Pearce, the company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer is moving out to pursue other opportunities.

Ann E. Thornton, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller, has been named as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective April 14, Brady said.

