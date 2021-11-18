Markets
BRC

Brady Corp. Backs FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Brady Corp. (BRC) maintained its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.10 per Class A nonvoting common share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.12 to $3.32 per Class A nonvoting common share.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.17 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, net income grew to $35.0 million or $0.67 per share, compared to $33.5 million or $0.64 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings per Class A nonvoting common share was $0.72, compared to last year's $0.66.

Sales for the quarter increased 16.0 percent to $321.5 million from $277.2 million in the same quarter last year. Organic sales increased 7.0 percent.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.73 per share on net sales of $313.79 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular