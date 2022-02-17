Markets
BRC

Brady Corp Q2 Net Rises, Revenue Beats

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Brady Corporation (BRC), a world leader in identification solutions, on Thursday reported its financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended January 31, 2022 that showed a rise in net income and earnings in line with expectations. Revenue surpassed estimates.

Net Income for the period was $33.8 million or $0.65 per share as compared to $30.9 million or $0.59 per share in the previous period.

Net Income excluding items for the period was $36.7 million or $0.70 per share as compared to $31.9 million or $0.61 per share in the previous period. 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $0.70 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

Revenue for the period was $318.1 million as compared to $265.84 million in the previous period. 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $304.64 million. Sales for the quarter increased 19.6 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 13.1 percent, an increase of 8.6 percent from acquisitions and a decrease of 2.1 percent from foreign currency translation.

Operating income increased to $42.9 million, from $ 37.4 million in the year-ago period.

For the full year, the company adjusted its earnings outlook to a range of $3.00 to $3.15 per share, excluding special items.

Shares of Brady Corp are trading in pre-market at $50.25, down $ 0.01 or 0.02 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular