Brady Buys U.K.-based Magicard For About GBP 42 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Brady Corp. (BRC) announced Friday that it has acquired U.K.-based Magicard Ltd. for approximately 42 million British pounds or $59 million. Brady will fund the transaction with cash held outside the United States.

Magicard, with forecasted sales of approximately 23 million pounds or approximately $32 million for the year ending December 31, 2021, is a pioneer of ID card-printing technologies with a full range of desktop devices to meet a wide variety of local, on-demand, secure ID card issuance requirements.

Brady is a leader in high-performance niche application industrial printers and materials. The acquisition of Magicard allows Brady to expand its product offering into rigid-card printing and encoding.

Magicard has a complementary product offering that allows Brady to offer new printing capabilities to a diverse set of customers and industries. It also intends to expand Magicard's addressable market through Brady's global footprint throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Excluding one-time acquisition-related costs, Brady expects this acquisition to be slightly accretive to earnings per diluted share for the remainder of the fiscal year ending July 31, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.