Brady Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BRC

In trading on Monday, shares of Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.51, changing hands as high as $45.66 per share. Brady Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.60 per share, with $59.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.36.

